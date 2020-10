A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in South Memphis, police said.

Officers responded to a gas station on South Third Street at South Parkway at 11 p.m.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.