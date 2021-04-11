Man found shot to death in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Memphis late Sunday evening.

According to MPD, officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 2100 block of Goff in South Memphis. When they arrived, they located an unresponsive man in the yard.

Officers say he sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police says no suspect information is available at this time. Call Crimestoppers if you have any information on this shooting at 901-528-CASH