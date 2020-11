MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a man was found shot to death in Raleigh Sunday morning.

At around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a man down call on Brockcrest Street near Bradcrest Drive.

Memphis Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.