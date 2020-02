MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for information after a man was found dead in North Memphis on Monday.

According to police, a man was found unresponsive around 2:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Decatur. The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

It’s unclear when the shooting occurred, police said.

No suspect information was given.

If you know anything that could help police in their investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 8714665.