Man found shot to death in neighborhood near downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead Sunday morning in the French Fort neighborhood south of downtown.
Police responded to a shooting call at 3:34 a.m. at Riverside and Esplanade.
The victim was found shot inside a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have no suspect information. Call 528-CASH with tips.
