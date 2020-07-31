MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death Friday inside a vehicle in Frayser.
Police were on the scene at a gas station at 2864 Thomas around 2:15 p.m. They said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene inside a vehicle.
The suspect was in a small gray Mazda last seen driving south on Thomas, police said.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
- Man found shot to death in Frayser
- Police: Man critically injured after shooting at airport area club
- Late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera to make final TV appearance Friday
- Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke
- Governor Hutchinson announces intention to have high school football, volleyball and cheerleading this fall