Man found shot to death in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death Friday inside a vehicle in Frayser.

Police were on the scene at a gas station at 2864 Thomas around 2:15 p.m. They said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene inside a vehicle.

The suspect was in a small gray Mazda last seen driving south on Thomas, police said.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

