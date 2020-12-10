MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot near a convenience store in southeast Memphis Thursday afternoon.
Police say officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck near the Z Market on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive at around 4:05 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they didn’t find a crash but instead found a man who had been shot. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say no suspect information was given, and the investigation is ongoing.
- Memphis nonprofit tackles illegal dumping in North Memphis
- Pence in Georgia, Biden set to stump for candidates next week as crucial runoffs near
- ‘Trust the scientists:’ FDA panel OKs vaccine
- Man found shot near southeast Memphis convenience store
- Memphis warehouse becomes latest target for vehicle break-ins, thefts