Man found shot near southeast Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot near a convenience store in southeast Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck near the Z Market on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive at around 4:05 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they didn’t find a crash but instead found a man who had been shot. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given, and the investigation is ongoing.