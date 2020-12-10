Man found shot near southeast Memphis convenience store

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot near a convenience store in southeast Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck near the Z Market on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive at around 4:05 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they didn’t find a crash but instead found a man who had been shot. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given, and the investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Latest News

More News