Man found shot in truck outside Midtown motel

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot in his truck outside a Midtown motel on Friday.

Police said officers made the scene around 3:30 p.m. near the Lamplighter Motor Inn at Lamar and Bellevue.

A man was found shot inside his Dodge Ram. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.