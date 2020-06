Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police found a man shot dead inside a vehicle Monday morning in Orange Mound.

Officers responded 7 a.m. to 1573 Dallas. They found a male shooting victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.