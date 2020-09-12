Man found dead inside vehicle at Park and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a vehicle Saturday morning in Orange Mound.
Memphis Police reported around 4:30 that an officer was flagged down to the scene of a shooting at Park and Airways.
The male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information was given. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
