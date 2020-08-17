CORDOVA, Tenn. — First responders found a man dead inside a vehicle in Cordova early Monday morning.
Police were called to the Exxon gas station on Germantown Parkway near Trinity Road just after midnight following a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim inside his vehicle across the street at a bank.
Officers have several people in custody.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- Man found dead in truck after early morning shooting in Cordova
- 5 people injured, more than 100 shots fired in shootout at San Antonio flea market
- No tailgating permitted for 2020 Razorback football season
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Halfway through August, cases are up by 27,749
- Virginia community mourns the death of Cannon Hinnant with his great aunt at vigil