Man found dead in truck after early morning shooting in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. — First responders found a man dead inside a vehicle in Cordova early Monday morning.

Police were called to the Exxon gas station on Germantown Parkway near Trinity Road just after midnight following a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim inside his vehicle across the street at a bank.

Officers have several people in custody.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.