MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified one of the men they say is responsible for burglarizing Buster’s Thursday.

According to reports, Malik Pigram was seen on video with three other people robbing Buster’s. They smashed a truck into the business and stole $5,000 worth of merchandise.

Records show that Pigram ran from the scene and was hit by a car. He then went into an apartment complex and hid under a vehicle. He was found by police and taken into custody. Officers found a 9mm gun on Pigram.

Police say Pigram pled guilty to an attempted carjacking in January of 2021. He is currently charged with Burglary of a Building and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

Josh Hammond, the owner, said he is thankful one of the culprits was arrested.

“There are still plenty of others out there continuing to victimize retailers. I understand this person caught in the action tonight already has multiple felonies and warrants out for his arrest, so I’m sure he won’t be getting out anytime soon either,” he said.

This is the third time Buster’s has been burglarized within a year.