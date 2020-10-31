Man fires shots after trying to steal air compressor from Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say shots were fired after a man tried to steal an air compressor from a Whitehaven home Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Hillbrook near East Geeter Road at around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police say a victim told officers he was doing construction work on the house when a man tried to steal an air compressor from the porch. The victim reportedly confronted the suspect, who police say jumped into a grey sedan with the air compressor, leaving it hanging partially out of the car.

Police say a second suspect pulled a gun on the victim but never fired. The first suspect then dropped the air compressor and began firing shots at the victim.

Memphis Police say the victim dropped to the ground and shot back. The suspects reportedly fled the scene, heading northbound on Hillbrook.

Police say a second victim was outside when the shooting started but ran to the back of the home to avoid gunfire.

No one was struck during this incident, but the Memphis Fire Department did make the scene to check on the victims. The victims were reportedly “shaken up” by the incident.

Memphis Police say officers found seven shell casings in the street and in the driveway of the house.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.