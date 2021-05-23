Man facing sexual battery charges after fondling woman, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing sexual battery charges, after police said he fondled a woman Saturday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a forcible fondling call in the 3800 block of Lakehurst Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

The woman told investigators the suspect, identified as Cliff Ramtahal, entered her bedroom. The victim said Ramtahal cupped her breasts with his hands, and she told him not to touch her.

She tried to leave the room, but Ramtahal told her he wasn’t going to let her leave and started to reach under her skirt. She told investigators that she managed to fight off the man and left the bedroom.

Ramtahal is now facing sexual battery charges.