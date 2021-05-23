Man facing murder charges after shooting a man, stealing his car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing several charges, including second degree murder, after police said he shot a man and took his car after an argument.

According to Memphis Police, on May 16, officers responded to a man down call in the 3800 block of Burr Road. When officers arrived, they found a man, who was later identified as Ivan Payton, laying unresponsive in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

Payton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police Payton and the suspect, identified as Raymond Benson, got into a fight in the front yard. Once the two were separated, witnesses said Benson pulled out a gun and fired several times at Peyton, striking him in the chest.

Benson then left the scene in Payton’s car. Witnesses identified Benson in a six-person photo lineup. Benson is now facing second degree murder and theft of property charges, among other charges.

