Man facing murder charge after southeast Shelby County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in southeast Shelby County over the weekend.

According to court records, Jaylon Hatch was charged with first-degree murder following the death of Moasies Hardy on Saturday.

Police said Hatch, Hardy, the homeowner and an unknown man were inside a Belmont Run Cove home recording music when Hatch and the unknown individual pulled out guns and demanded the homeowner open his safe. The man was shaking so bad that he couldn’t open it, resulting in Hatch and the accomplice reportedly opening fire.

The homeowner survived and was able to pick Hatch out of a photo lineup, police said.

The second suspect is still at large.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.