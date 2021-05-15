Man facing kidnapping, carjacking charges after holding victim at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and carjacking, according to Memphis Police.

In an affidavit, it stated officers responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Ketchum Road on Thursday. The victim told police he was leaving the apartment complex when two unknown men pointed guns at him and told him to get out of his 2007 Lexus.

The victim told officers the suspects demanded him to kick the door in at one of the apartment complexes. Eventually, one of the suspects broke the door down and started shooting into the apartment as two other victims ran for cover.

A neighbor came outside to see what was going on and was shot in the leg by one of the suspects, according to police. The suspects left the scene and took off in the victim’s 2007 Lexus.

On Friday, police located the victim’s car in the 3700 block of Jasmine Dr. One of the suspects, Marquien Boyd, was inside the car and was taken into custody, according to MPD.

Boyd was taken to jail and identified in a six-person photo lineup by the victim who said Boyd forced him to get out the car at gunpoint and shot up his apartment.

Back in March, Boyd pled guilty to an Aggravated Assault charge. Boyd is now facing kidnapping and carjacking charges among other charges.