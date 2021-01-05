Man facing charges again after being accused of another crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man we’ve told you about before is on the wrong side of the law and this time with all his charges looks to have more than a quarter million dollar bond.

His story you might recognize. On Monday night, investigators say Carlos Gwin is back in jail after he was wanted for the last few months. His combined bonds now look to be $245,000.

We first told you about Gwin in October. He’s accused of breaking into an East Memphis home, stealing hundreds of dollars and electronics.

But Gwin gave it all back when the homeowner says she caught him in the act, as she held him until police arrived. The break-in is not the first he’s accused of.

In 2019 another home owner says they too were alerted by a surveillance system which captured Gwin and another man burglarizing a Hickory Hill home. In that case it took months but a Crimestoppers tip finally led investigators to his arrest.

“The real bottom line with CrimeStoppers is the fact that crime is a community problem,” Buddy Chapman, Crimetoppers Executive Director, said.

As we start a new year, Chapman says they have noticed a decline in reports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes that’s probably because not as many people are out and about to get information.

But Chapman says when the information does come in, it makes a difference.

“As far as community is concerned someone knows everything. Nobody does anything where no one knows about it,” Chapman said.

Remember the number you can call, 901-528-CASH. It’s totally anonymous and rewards vary from $150 to $1,000.