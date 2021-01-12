Man facing 250 counts in rash of auto break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is facing 250 counts of burglary, theft, and other charges in connection to vehicle break-ins at several businesses in Memphis over the last three weeks.

Police said Marcel Wicks, 22, admitted to vandalizing and burglarizing dozens of vehicles in parking lots throughout the city.

The most recent break-ins happened Monday morning at the Courtyard Marriott on Kirby Road, Medtronic on Swinnea Road, and Woodspring Suites on Riverdale Bend. Investigators said during those break-ins, nearly $15,000 worth of items were taken from vehicles.

Some of the other businesses hit include Amazon, Medline, Premier Packaging, XPO Logistics, Estes Express Lines, Mauser Packaging, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Performance Repair Group.

Police said cash, purses, electronics and guns were taken from employees vehicles while they were at work. One employee at Metronic told police $7,000 was stolen from her car after someone broke out her driver’s side window.

Police arrested Wicks Monday in the 4800 block of Winchester after he was spotted in a white Nissan Altima with Tennessee drive-out tags that matched the description of a car used in several of the auto burglaries.

Police have responded to hundreds of car break-ins at businesses and neighborhoods in the Memphis area over the last several months.

Wicks is the only one who has been arrested in the latest vehicle break-ins. Police said during the crime spree, the car burglaries also stole one vehicle and got away with nearly $30,000 in cash and property.