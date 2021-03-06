Man faces attempted murder charges after robbing, shooting former roommate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a long list of charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault after reportedly robbing and shooting his former roommate.

According to the affidavit, the victim was at his home in the 4700 block of South Third Street when he heard someone knock on the door. The victim opened the door and was ambushed by three men with guns, who knocked the victim to the ground.

The victim told authorities he recognized one of the men and identified him as Tedrick Garner. The victim told police that Garner lived with him for over three years. He was able to recognize Garner because he was wearing a mask that only covered his mouth.

The victim said Garner shot him in the leg after the victim said, “I know it’s you Ted.” Garner reportedly took the victim’s 2008 Blue Ford Mustang and a computer monitor. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim identified Garner in a six-person photographic line-up.