MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will be okay after being taken to the hospital following a north Memphis shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis police, officers responded to a shooting call at a home on Mt. Olive near Pope Street.

Police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the Regional Medical Center.

At this time, it is not clear if police have anyone in custody.