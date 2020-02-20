Man enters Raleigh home, throws woman to the ground and rapes her, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he entered into a woman’s home and raped her in her bathroom.

The woman told police she was inside her Raleigh home when Joseph Perry entered without permission. He then made his way to her bathroom, unlocked the door with a kitchen fork and attacked.

The victim stated she was punched in the face multiple times before being thrown to the ground and raped.

Officers noted that the victim sustained swelling, several bruises and a facial fracture.

She was able to identify her attacker during an interview with investigators, police said.

Perry was charged with aggravated rape and aggravated burglary.