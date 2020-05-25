Man driving stolen vehicle intentionally crashes into police cruiser to evade authorities, officers say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he was caught driving a stolen car and hit a police cruiser to evade arrest.

According to the police report, dispatch received a call from a woman Sunday afternoon who said she was following her stolen vehicle. She was heading northbound on Hollywood Street when the driver, later identified as Decarlos Mason, pulled behind a home in the 900 block.

When the suspect saw the responding officer, he allegedly accelerated and intentionally struck the cruiser and the home. He then pulled out on North Hollywood and fled the scene.

Again, the victim used the GPS in her vehicle to guide police to the suspect, who was found sitting in the car in 2400 bock of Hubbard Avenue. He tried to run away on foot, but was quickly tracked down by a K9 officer.

Mason was charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and theft of property.