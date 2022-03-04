MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of driving under the influence with a 5-year-old inside his vehicle.

Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say they observed Danny Nolen driving recklessly in a Dodge Challenger on Macon Road.

After pulling Nolen over, deputies approached the Challenger and demanded he put the vehicle in park.

Nolen refused and began reaching into the center console.

One of the deputies was able to unlock the driver door and remove Nolen from the vehicle.

Deputies say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Nolen’s breath. He appeared to have red eyes with slurred speech.

According to the crime report, a 5-year-old was located inside the vehicle in an unbuckled car seat.

Deputies also located alcohol inside the vehicle.

Nolen was charged with several crimes including driving under the influence, child abuse, and resisting detention.