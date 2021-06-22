One man discovered shot to death inside crashed van, second rushed to hospital in serious condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and a second seriously injured following an overnight shooting in Oakhaven.

Authorities said they discovered one of the victims shot to death inside a van at Brompton and Kingsgate.

The van hit a fire hydrant on the scene sending water gushing into the street. A Memphis Light, Gas and Water crew was called in to shut it off.

A second victim was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle. Authorities said he was seriously injured.

The victims have not been identified and police have not released any information on a suspect. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.