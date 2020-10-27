Man discovered dead inside vehicle in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was discovered dead near the intersection of Knight Arnold and Perkins in Parkway Village Tuesday.
According to authorities, first responders were called to the Marathon RT Express at 3150 South Perkins and found a man inside a vehicle dead.
The cause of the death is unknown.
