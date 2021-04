SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man died after he was discovered suffering from critical injuries on Hacks Cross Road, county deputies say.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 5300 block between East Holmes and Stateline Road around 7:30 a.m. Friday and found the man near a vehicle.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities were forced to block off the area to search for evidence.