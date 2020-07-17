Man disappears after closing up Getwell Road business a week ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have asked for help locating a Memphis man who was last seen a week ago.

According to police, James Johnson, 53, was last seen closing up a business in the 4100 block of Getwell Road on July 10. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Johnson drives a black 2002 Dodge Dakota.

If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.