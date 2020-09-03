Man dies in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators confirm a man is dead after a mobile home went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.



When firefighters were called to the home on Powell Ridge Road just outside Byhalia, half of the house was fully engulfed.



“As they continued fighting the fire and got the fire cooled off or perhaps put down enough to where they could move mainly to the front porch of the residence, that’s when they discovered the individual’s body on the inside of the residence,” said Kelly McMillen with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

By 8:30 p.m., firefighters were still putting out hot spots at the property.



McMillen said firefighters haven’t determined what caused the fire, but said no foul play is suspected. He said his office typically investigates fires whenever someone dies.