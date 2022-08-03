MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning, according tot he Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a shooting at approximately 2:20 a.m. the 5000 block of Maiden Grass Drive near New Brownsville Road in the Raleigh area.

A man was located and transported to Regional One where he was later pronounced dead.

SCSO says they have one person in custody but have not reported any arrests.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information is available.