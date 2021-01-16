Man dies after shooting at Parkway Village laundromat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Parkway Village laundromat.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Wash World at 3154 South Perkins Road on Tuesday, January 12. A man went to the hospital in critical condition.

Saturday morning, police say the victim did not survive his injuries.

Memphis Police say this shooting is now a homicide investigation. Police say the suspect was possibly driving a silver Ford Focus.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.