Man dies after police say he was intentionally run over by SUV driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man died Saturday after he was intentionally run over by the driver of an SUV.

Officers responding to a call a little before 6 p.m. found a man lying on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Janice Circle in Berclair.

The man was taken to Baptist Hospital in critical condition, and later died, police said.

An investigation revealed he had been intentionally run over by a 2009 or 2010 Ford Expedition, police said.

Police said the suspect was known by the victim. They did not release a name.