Man detained after woman’s body is found in Tipton County parking lot; witness speaks out

TIPTON CO., Tenn. – Tipton County authorities are questioning a man after a woman’s body was found in the parking lot of a Tipton County business.

The woman’s name has not been released as investigators try to locate her next of kin.

A woman, who does not want to be identified, tells WREG she watched Wednesday as first responders worked, trying to save the life of the woman dumped in the parking lot of a Dollar General Store on Highway 14 in Tipton County.

“It was a little scary cause I’ve never actually witnessed something like that,” the witness said. “Giving chest compressions on this lady. She was kind of more of a dark-haired lady. They looked like they were trying to save her, and I hate that they couldn’t.”

No one at the Dollar General Store would comment, but we’re told the woman was found by an employee who was going out to empty trash.

“Once our deputies made the scene, they located a white female lying, unresponsive, in the parking lot,” said Billy Daugherty, chief deputy of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. “They immediately began rendering medical aid. Shortly thereafter medical personnel made the scene and determined she was deceased.”

Security cameras captured a vehicle the woman was believed to be riding in, belonging to a Brighton man. He has been detained but no formal charges have been filed. It’s unknown how he knows the woman, why she was in his vehicle or exactly when and how she died.

“The victim has been sent to the Regional Forensics Center for and autopsy to be conducted. The findings of that autopsy will help us to determine more specifically the time of death, hopefully, and circumstances surrounding her death,” Daugherty said.

Answers may bring closure for the family, but they won’t erase what this person witnessed Wednesday afternoon.

“I was a little shaken up cause that’s somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister or parent,” the witness said.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.