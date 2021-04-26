Man destroys ATM trying to steal money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying a man they say was caught on camera while vandalizing an ATM at a Frayser Bank.

It happened last month at the Regions Bank on North Watkins in the middle of the afternoon.

Investigators said the man was after the contents of the ATM and caused about $5,000 worth of damage to the machine. He was not able to get inside.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a picture on the front of it and dark pants.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the incident, you are urged to call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.