Man dead, suspect at large after shooting near the airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning in the airport area.
According to police, officers were called to the Gas Express at 3465 Lamar Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Authorities said this is a homicide investigation but were unable to provide suspect information at this time.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
