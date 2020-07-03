Man dead, suspect at large after shooting near the airport

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning in the airport area.

According to police, officers were called to the Gas Express at 3465 Lamar Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said this is a homicide investigation but were unable to provide suspect information at this time.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.