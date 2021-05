MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and a child was wounded in a double-shooting in southwest Memphis late Sunday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers are investigating the deadly double-shooting in the 1700 block of Boxtown Road. When officers arrived, they located a child and transferred the child to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.