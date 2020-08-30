Man dead, boy in critical condition after fiery crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed and a boy was thrown from a car in a fiery crash at a railroad underpass in South Memphis.

Officers were on the scene of the one-veicle crash on Hernando Road at Effie at 1 a.m. Sunday. They say a car struck a concrete pillar and burst into flames.

The driver, Jonathan Lacy 31, did not survive. A boy was ejected from the vehicle and taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.