Man dead, boy in critical condition after fiery crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed and a boy was thrown from a car in a fiery crash at a railroad underpass in South Memphis.
Officers were on the scene of the one-veicle crash on Hernando Road at Effie at 1 a.m. Sunday. They say a car struck a concrete pillar and burst into flames.
The driver, Jonathan Lacy 31, did not survive. A boy was ejected from the vehicle and taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.
