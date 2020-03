Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in southwest Memphis early Friday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, first responders made the scene in the 3600 block of Hillbrook Road at 2:35 a.m.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No suspect information was given.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.