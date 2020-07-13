Man dead after shooting in university area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being shot in the university area Sunday evening.

Memphis Police said officers were on the scene of the shooting around 8:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Watauga Avenue.

One man was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No suspect information is currently available. This is still an active police investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.