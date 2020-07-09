Man dead after shooting in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Southeast Memphis.

It happened on Apple Blossom Drive just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

When first responders arrived they found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car. He died a short time later.

Authorities said the man was shot prior to the crash.

No suspect information was released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.