Man dead after shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Memphis.

The shooting reportedly happened on Flowering Peach Drive near Cambridge Station Drive at 8:05 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say the investigation is “ongoing,” and no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.