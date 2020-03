Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the Soulsville neighborhood.

It happened in the 700 block of Richmond around 10 p.m. Monday evening, police said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who had been shot and pronounced him dead.

So far, authorities have not released any suspect information.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.