Man dead after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting leaves a man dead in Raleigh overnight.
Police said they found the victim in the middle of the road near the corner of Warford and Peggy.
Officers have not been able to identify the man and say they are still working to learn what happened.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
