Man dead after shooting in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Exchange Building.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told investigators were called to the North Second Street building around 3 a.m. Wednesday after a man was shot. The incident reportedly happened in one of the rooms of the high-rise.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

There’s no word yet on what may have led to the shooting.

