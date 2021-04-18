Man dead after shooting on South Main in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a shooting Saturday night on South Main Street in the heart of downtown Memphis.

Memphis Police reported at 10:30 that a man was driving north on Main Street near Peabody Place when a group of unknown males approached and fired a shot into his car.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

About a month ago, a 13-year-old girl was shot on Riverside Drive in downtown as she tried to rent a scooter. Earlier this month, shots were fired through the windows of a new hotel at Front and Beale.