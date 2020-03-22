Man dead after shooting in Blytheville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homicide investigation is underway in Blytheville, Arkansas after a man was found dead in a car on East Rose Street.

Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person sitting in a car.

When they made it to the scene, they found 30-year-old Ryan Wright dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators say evidence at the scene suggests Wright knew the shooter and this was not a random act.

Police are handling the case as a homicide investigation. If you have any information regarding the situation, you area being asked to call Blytheville police at (870) 763-4411, Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP or you can email the tips to blythevillecrimestoppers.com.