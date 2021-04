MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was killed overnight following a shooting in Hickory Hill.

The victim was found at The Enclave Apartments on Hickory Meadow Lane, just south of Mount Moriah Road.

Authorities said they do not have any information about a suspect.

Memphis shootings: 11 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend violence across the city

This was one of two fatal shootings overnight after a particularly violent weekend in Memphis in which 12 people were shot, four fatally.