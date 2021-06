MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person killed following a shooting at a Dixie Queen along East Shelby Drive.

According to police, officers were called to the restaurant located in the 1400 block around 2 a.m. Friday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his car. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No arrests have been made.