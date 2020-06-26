Man dead after overnight shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a killer on the run after a shooting in Frayser.

The victim was in a car when he was shot in the head along Sellers Street.

The man’s roommate heard the gunshot and called police. By the time help arrived the man was dead.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

