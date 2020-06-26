MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a killer on the run after a shooting in Frayser.
The victim was in a car when he was shot in the head along Sellers Street.
The man’s roommate heard the gunshot and called police. By the time help arrived the man was dead.
If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- 36-year-old man who spent days on ventilator for COVID-19 now warning other young adults
- Pentagon approves extension of military support to border but reduces troop levels
- Justice Dept. warns that face mask exemption flyers, cards are fake
- Pedestrian killed in Frayser accident
- Man dead after overnight shooting in Frayser