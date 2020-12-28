Man dead after overnight shooting in Byhalia

BYHALIA, Miss. — One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Mississippi.
The incident happened at an apartment complex near the 100 block of Oak Street in Byhalia early Monday morning.
The victim was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he died from his injuries, the Marshall County coroner told WREG.
No suspect information was released.
